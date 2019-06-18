All apartments in Colleyville
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:04 AM

1308 Chatsworth Court E

1308 Chatsworth Court East · No Longer Available
Location

1308 Chatsworth Court East, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

Beautiful Home in one of Colleyville's Most Desirable Neighborhoods situated on .62 acre Lot in Cul de Sac*Colleyville Schools with Bus pick up within feet of Home*Pool and Yard Care Included in Rent Amount*Entry Features Soaring Ceilings and Custom Woodwork Throughout*Gourmet Kitchen with Granite,Island and Breakfast Bar is open to Lrg Family Den*Downstairs Host Master Suite and Master Bath with Sep Vanities,Walk In Closet and Coffee Bar*Second Bdrm is Down and can also serve as an Office*Upstairs Features Three Lrg Bdrms, Two Gamerooms, Three Baths*Pebblestone Pool with a 789 sq ft Furnished Guest House complete with Kitchen,Two Baths, Washer Dryer Hookups*Guest House Sq Ftg is not included in Home Sq Ftg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1308 Chatsworth Court E have any available units?
1308 Chatsworth Court E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 1308 Chatsworth Court E have?
Some of 1308 Chatsworth Court E's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1308 Chatsworth Court E currently offering any rent specials?
1308 Chatsworth Court E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1308 Chatsworth Court E pet-friendly?
No, 1308 Chatsworth Court E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 1308 Chatsworth Court E offer parking?
No, 1308 Chatsworth Court E does not offer parking.
Does 1308 Chatsworth Court E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1308 Chatsworth Court E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1308 Chatsworth Court E have a pool?
Yes, 1308 Chatsworth Court E has a pool.
Does 1308 Chatsworth Court E have accessible units?
No, 1308 Chatsworth Court E does not have accessible units.
Does 1308 Chatsworth Court E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1308 Chatsworth Court E has units with dishwashers.
Does 1308 Chatsworth Court E have units with air conditioning?
No, 1308 Chatsworth Court E does not have units with air conditioning.

