Colleyville, TX
1108 Guthrie Court
Last updated February 27 2020 at 7:49 PM

1108 Guthrie Court

1108 Guthrie Court · No Longer Available
Location

1108 Guthrie Court, Colleyville, TX 76034

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
game room
Perfect LOCATION, very RARE LOCATION. Like new inside, very clean 4 bedroom with game & office space. Very large 3 car garage in a cul-de-sac tucked away in secure gated community amazing access to all shopping in Southlake, Westlake, Keller. Award winning Keller schools. This home is lock & leave with very cozy open kitchen family room floor plan. Separate master suite with large master closet. This home has 3 bedrooms on the first floor with a game room & bedroom upstairs. Kitchen is appointed with beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops large island, gas cook top with all stainless appliances. This home has rich hardwood floors & office space light and bright. This home is spotless move in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Does 1108 Guthrie Court have any available units?
1108 Guthrie Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Colleyville, TX.
What amenities does 1108 Guthrie Court have?
Some of 1108 Guthrie Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Guthrie Court currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Guthrie Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Guthrie Court pet-friendly?
No, 1108 Guthrie Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Colleyville.
Does 1108 Guthrie Court offer parking?
Yes, 1108 Guthrie Court offers parking.
Does 1108 Guthrie Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Guthrie Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Guthrie Court have a pool?
No, 1108 Guthrie Court does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Guthrie Court have accessible units?
No, 1108 Guthrie Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Guthrie Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1108 Guthrie Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Guthrie Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Guthrie Court does not have units with air conditioning.

