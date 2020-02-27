1108 Guthrie Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Perfect LOCATION, very RARE LOCATION. Like new inside, very clean 4 bedroom with game & office space. Very large 3 car garage in a cul-de-sac tucked away in secure gated community amazing access to all shopping in Southlake, Westlake, Keller. Award winning Keller schools. This home is lock & leave with very cozy open kitchen family room floor plan. Separate master suite with large master closet. This home has 3 bedrooms on the first floor with a game room & bedroom upstairs. Kitchen is appointed with beautiful cabinetry, granite counter tops large island, gas cook top with all stainless appliances. This home has rich hardwood floors & office space light and bright. This home is spotless move in ready.