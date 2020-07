Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Just finished with complete renovation. Brand new HVAC system and water heater. Appliances are not new but in great shape. All new flooring, new counter tops sinks, faucets hardware everything. Beautiful floors and huge covered back deck for entertaining. Colleyville Grapevine Schools.