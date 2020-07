Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities

Charming 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath home for $1100 a month! Completely updated including paint, flooring, HVAC, appliances and more. Spacious fenced in back yard with lots of room for outdoor activity. Buyer to verify all information and measurements contained herein. New drive way to come! Now available for showings!