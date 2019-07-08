All apartments in Cibolo
Last updated July 8 2019 at 10:33 PM

145 Brush Trail Lane

145 Brush Trail Lane · No Longer Available
Location

145 Brush Trail Lane, Cibolo, TX 78108

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom on an oversized lot that backs up to a greenbelt. This house has large secondary bedrooms that all have walk-in closets, and the eat-in kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, an island, and a breakfast bar. In addition, the house has three living spaces, a three car garage, patio, game room upstairs, and so much more! This house is a MUST SEE!!!
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 Brush Trail Lane have any available units?
145 Brush Trail Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
What amenities does 145 Brush Trail Lane have?
Some of 145 Brush Trail Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 145 Brush Trail Lane currently offering any rent specials?
145 Brush Trail Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 Brush Trail Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 145 Brush Trail Lane is pet friendly.
Does 145 Brush Trail Lane offer parking?
Yes, 145 Brush Trail Lane offers parking.
Does 145 Brush Trail Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 Brush Trail Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 Brush Trail Lane have a pool?
No, 145 Brush Trail Lane does not have a pool.
Does 145 Brush Trail Lane have accessible units?
No, 145 Brush Trail Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 145 Brush Trail Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 Brush Trail Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 Brush Trail Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 Brush Trail Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
