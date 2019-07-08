145 Brush Trail Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Stunning 4 bedroom 3.5 bathroom on an oversized lot that backs up to a greenbelt. This house has large secondary bedrooms that all have walk-in closets, and the eat-in kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, an island, and a breakfast bar. In addition, the house has three living spaces, a three car garage, patio, game room upstairs, and so much more! This house is a MUST SEE!!!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.