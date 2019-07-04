117 Anvil Pl.

Amenities

pet friendly

**Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ONE story READY FOR MOVE IN! ** - Cute one story property in desirable Cibolo Valley Ranch neighborhood. This open floor plan boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.The location cannot be beat w/ Steele High School in walking distance. Easy access to I-35, The Forum shopping and restaurant. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR CONVENIENT SELF-GUIDED TOURING OPTION TODAY!



Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com.



$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $1,395 will be due within 48 hours of approval.



Tenant pays:



*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.



*If access to neighborhood amenities is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.



*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. Homeowner & Hallmark Property Managment must be listed as additional insured. You may supply your own or enroll with ours at $12/month.



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.



