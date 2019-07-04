All apartments in Cibolo
117 Anvil Pl.

117 Anvil Place · No Longer Available
Location

117 Anvil Place, Cibolo, TX 78108

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**Charming 3 bedroom, 2 bath ONE story READY FOR MOVE IN! ** - Cute one story property in desirable Cibolo Valley Ranch neighborhood. This open floor plan boasts 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.The location cannot be beat w/ Steele High School in walking distance. Easy access to I-35, The Forum shopping and restaurant. TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR CONVENIENT SELF-GUIDED TOURING OPTION TODAY!

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Inquire with Management. If pets is accepted by owner, registration & screening of pet is required @ a cost of $20 for 1 & $15 for the 2nd through PetScreening.com.

$150 administrative fee will be due upon approval. Signed lease and Security Deposit of $1,395 will be due within 48 hours of approval.

Tenant pays:

*Electric, gas, water/sewer & garbage pick-up to utility providers.

*If access to neighborhood amenities is desired, tenant must pay user fees & applicable access devices.

*We require tenant to hold a Tenant's Liability Insurance Policy with a minimum coverage amount of $100,000 per occurrence throughout the duration of the lease. Homeowner & Hallmark Property Managment must be listed as additional insured. You may supply your own or enroll with ours at $12/month.

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient (at least 3 times the rental amount) and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.
Full Rental Criteria is listed on our website HallmarkPropertyTx.com under the Properties tab.

(RLNE4991781)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 117 Anvil Pl. have any available units?
117 Anvil Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cibolo, TX.
Is 117 Anvil Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
117 Anvil Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Anvil Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Anvil Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 117 Anvil Pl. offer parking?
No, 117 Anvil Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 117 Anvil Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Anvil Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Anvil Pl. have a pool?
No, 117 Anvil Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 117 Anvil Pl. have accessible units?
No, 117 Anvil Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Anvil Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 117 Anvil Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 117 Anvil Pl. have units with air conditioning?
No, 117 Anvil Pl. does not have units with air conditioning.
