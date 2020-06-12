/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
81 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Celina, TX
1219 Preston
1219 Preston Road, Celina, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off full month rent & deposit! (Pet deposit $300 per pet) Brand new 2 bedroom/2 bath duplex! Roommates considered
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1226 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1108 sqft
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Stonebridge Ranch
Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,138
969 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***
Stonebridge Ranch
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1336 sqft
Modern kitchens with dark wood cabinetry and full appliances. Close to Gabe Nesbitt Community Park and iPic Theaters. Community features detached garage parking and resort-style pool with sundeck.
Stonebridge Ranch
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1363 sqft
Vibrantly beautiful and luxurious, St. Paul’s Square at Adriatica Village is a residential village offering a unique living experience in 1-, 2- and 3-bedroom apartments in McKinney, TX.
Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
1182 sqft
This recently renovated community is in McKinney with stunning views. On-site amenities include a pool, playground, business center, concierge, and dog park. Granite countertops, walk-in closets, and stainless steel appliances provided.
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,391
1108 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Stonebridge Ranch
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1107 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes with a fireplace, ice-makers and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a cafe, game center and pool. Residents enjoy 24-hour maintenance. Near University Drive (US Route 380) and Gabe Nesbitt Community Park.
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1307 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
Gray Branch Luxury Apartments
1760 N Ridge Road, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1082 sqft
The esssence of quality and thoughtful design, Gray Branch Luxury Apartments will undoubtedly be the definition of charm and style for apartment living in McKinney, Texas.
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1245 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1153 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1143 sqft
Tudor-style homes with ceiling fans and granite counters. Recently renovated. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near Stonebriar Country Club.
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
1196 sqft
Impressive designer finishes like 42-inch espresso shaker cabinets, granite counters, and crown molding. Even more impressive amenities include lagoon-style pool with poolside kitchen, hot tub, movie theatre, and coffee bar.
ReNew McKinney
600 S Graves St, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1007 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1228 sqft
Unwind in unparalleled luxury at the Domain at the Gate Apartments, where suburban tranquility meets urban sophistication.
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1143 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, billiards room and covered parking. Apartments feature walk-in closets, window coverings and vaulted ceilings. Eastvale Park and the Legacy Center are just short drives away.
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1119 sqft
Davis at the Square is professionally managed by Lincoln Property Company, we are conveniently located in the heart of Historic Downtown McKinney. You will love calling our brand-new luxury, unparalleled community home.
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1259 sqft
Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd, McKinney, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1138 sqft
Large apartments with gourmet kitchens, walk-in closets, nine-foot ceilings with crown molding, and elevator access. Community features a dog park, fitness center, and cyber business center.
Carmichael
8787 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1098 sqft
This is The Carmichael, a brand new brilliant apartment community in Frisco, TX designed just for you. Beautifully landscaped grounds, a variety of resident privileges and striking homes with amazing interiors define a distinctive living experience.
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
