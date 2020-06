Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities

This renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath has beautiful wood floors. Large kitchen, three good sized rooms, and a large yard area in the back. The house is located close to the downtown square and provided a great small town atmosphere. The house has been repainted and the kitchen and bathrooms have been updated. If you are looking for a nice house in Celina to rent this is one you have got to see.