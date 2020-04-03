All apartments in Celina
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:19 PM

305 Mustang Trail

305 Mustang Trail · (214) 727-6844
Location

305 Mustang Trail, Celina, TX 75009

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2395 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Lovely Home in Carter Ranch with recently updated wood flooring in living and dining areas. This home features a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, 42 in cabinets and a walk in pantry as well as a dining area, kitchen nook, family room and gas fireplace. All 4 bedrooms upstairs with laundry room and game room or additional living area. After a long days work, enjoy this large spacious backyard for relaxing and family time. Brand new fresh paint!! Community amenities include a beautiful pool, park and biking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Mustang Trail have any available units?
305 Mustang Trail has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 305 Mustang Trail have?
Some of 305 Mustang Trail's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Mustang Trail currently offering any rent specials?
305 Mustang Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Mustang Trail pet-friendly?
No, 305 Mustang Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Celina.
Does 305 Mustang Trail offer parking?
Yes, 305 Mustang Trail does offer parking.
Does 305 Mustang Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Mustang Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Mustang Trail have a pool?
Yes, 305 Mustang Trail has a pool.
Does 305 Mustang Trail have accessible units?
No, 305 Mustang Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Mustang Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Mustang Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Mustang Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Mustang Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
