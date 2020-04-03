305 Mustang Trail

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking pool

Lovely Home in Carter Ranch with recently updated wood flooring in living and dining areas. This home features a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, 42 in cabinets and a walk in pantry as well as a dining area, kitchen nook, family room and gas fireplace. All 4 bedrooms upstairs with laundry room and game room or additional living area. After a long days work, enjoy this large spacious backyard for relaxing and family time. Brand new fresh paint!! Community amenities include a beautiful pool, park and biking trails.