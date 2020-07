Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking playground pool garage new construction

Beautiful one story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths with a 2 car garage. Kitchen has custom solid wood cabinets with a granite counter top. New wood floor just installed on through out the whole house on jUne 14, 2020. This is a great home and a popular floor plan. Located in master planned Carter Ranch community with Pools, playgrounds, jogging trails, ponds, quiet but convenient neighborhood.