Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

MOVE IN SPECIAL! Half off full month rent & deposit! (Pet deposit $300 per pet) These gorgeous open floor plan duplexes are sweet. Convenient to Marsha Sharp Freeway which gets you everywhere in minutes. This area is growing fast. Get your spot before it is full. 3 roommates considered ($400 deposit per roommate).