very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath with central air and Heat in old Town corridor Has wooden fenced has a one car carport with room to park another vehicle in front. Close to Old Downtown Cedar Hill. Close to Bray Elementary.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 904 W Belt Line Road W have any available units?
904 W Belt Line Road W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 904 W Belt Line Road W currently offering any rent specials?
904 W Belt Line Road W is not currently offering any rent specials.