745 Rockett Lane

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace and tile floors! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out!

Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.

Qualified tenant to receive the Half month free off December rent if moved-in by November 30th!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.