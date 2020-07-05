All apartments in Cedar Hill
745 Rockett Lane
745 Rockett Lane

745 Rockett Lane · No Longer Available
Location

745 Rockett Lane, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
bathtub
fireplace
walk in closets
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
A charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car garage home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with a fireplace and tile floors! The kitchen has plenty of cabinet and countertop space which leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with dual sinks, stand up shower, garden tub and walk-in closet! Don't Miss Out! 
Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For FAQ's and online application, visit www.streetlanehomes.com.
Qualified tenant to receive the Half month free off December rent if moved-in by November 30th!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 745 Rockett Lane have any available units?
745 Rockett Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 745 Rockett Lane have?
Some of 745 Rockett Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 745 Rockett Lane currently offering any rent specials?
745 Rockett Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 745 Rockett Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 745 Rockett Lane is pet friendly.
Does 745 Rockett Lane offer parking?
Yes, 745 Rockett Lane offers parking.
Does 745 Rockett Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 745 Rockett Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 745 Rockett Lane have a pool?
No, 745 Rockett Lane does not have a pool.
Does 745 Rockett Lane have accessible units?
No, 745 Rockett Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 745 Rockett Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 745 Rockett Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

