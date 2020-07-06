All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 726 Bishop Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
726 Bishop Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

726 Bishop Street

726 Bishop St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

726 Bishop St, Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Stonewood Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful and large 4 bedroom, 3 bath home in Cedar Hill. Large rooms, walk-in closets, two car garage and two living rooms. Amazing outdoor space and convenient location to schools, shopping and highways.

Near Highlands Elementary, W.S. Permenter Middle & Cedar Hill High School.

Applications are processed on a first received, first qualified, first served basis and may be completed any time via our website, www.RentalZebra.com. Pet rent is $30 per animal, per month. Renters insurance required. For more information, please call (888) 851-6583. Se habla espanol. Hmong leng.

Rental Zebra
info@rentalzebra.com
lindsay@rentalzebra.com
www.rentalzebra.com
(888) 851-6583 x8

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,100, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 726 Bishop Street have any available units?
726 Bishop Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
Is 726 Bishop Street currently offering any rent specials?
726 Bishop Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 726 Bishop Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 726 Bishop Street is pet friendly.
Does 726 Bishop Street offer parking?
Yes, 726 Bishop Street offers parking.
Does 726 Bishop Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 726 Bishop Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 726 Bishop Street have a pool?
No, 726 Bishop Street does not have a pool.
Does 726 Bishop Street have accessible units?
No, 726 Bishop Street does not have accessible units.
Does 726 Bishop Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 726 Bishop Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 726 Bishop Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 726 Bishop Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District