All apartments in Cedar Hill
Find more places like 500 Justice St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cedar Hill, TX
/
500 Justice St.
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:30 AM

500 Justice St.

500 Justice St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cedar Hill
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

500 Justice St, Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice single story in Cedar Hill - https://secure.rently.com/properties/895663?source=marketing

This perfect sized home features new inside and outside paint, new carpet in bedrooms and new plank in living areas. Most of the cabinets have new paint also. The living area comes with a fireplace and there is a dining area next to the kitchen. There is a 2 car garage with opener. The back yard is fenced and has a good sized patio to host family barbeques. Cedar Hill ISD. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app and $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.

(RLNE4872260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Justice St. have any available units?
500 Justice St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cedar Hill, TX.
How much is rent in Cedar Hill, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cedar Hill Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Justice St. have?
Some of 500 Justice St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Justice St. currently offering any rent specials?
500 Justice St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Justice St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Justice St. is pet friendly.
Does 500 Justice St. offer parking?
Yes, 500 Justice St. offers parking.
Does 500 Justice St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Justice St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Justice St. have a pool?
No, 500 Justice St. does not have a pool.
Does 500 Justice St. have accessible units?
No, 500 Justice St. does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Justice St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Justice St. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hangar
201 S Clark Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
The Jane at Preston Trails
320 West Pleasant Run Road
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Legacy of Cedar Hill
720 N. Joe Wilson Dr.
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Wilson Crossing
301 N Joe Wilson Rd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104
Midtown Cedar Hill
365 Uptown Blvd
Cedar Hill, TX 75104

Similar Pages

Cedar Hill 1 BedroomsCedar Hill 2 Bedrooms
Cedar Hill 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsCedar Hill Apartments with Pool
Cedar Hill Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TX
Cleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District