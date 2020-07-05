500 Justice St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This perfect sized home features new inside and outside paint, new carpet in bedrooms and new plank in living areas. Most of the cabinets have new paint also. The living area comes with a fireplace and there is a dining area next to the kitchen. There is a 2 car garage with opener. The back yard is fenced and has a good sized patio to host family barbeques. Cedar Hill ISD. No inside smoking, no housing vouchers. TAR app and $45 app fee can be paid using credit card. Income needs to be 3.5x monthly rent, good rental and no bad in last 5 years.



