apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 2:45 PM
230 Apartments for rent in Castle Hills, TX with pool
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
9 Units Available
Herweck House
231 Herweck Drive, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$795
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
790 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
Don’t just go home, arrive. That’s what people do in Castle Hills—and now you can, too (at a fraction of the price).
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
28 Units Available
Castle Hills
The Place at Castle Hills
11800 Braesview, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$705
649 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
960 sqft
Well appointed homes with a fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer connections. Amenities include a fitness center and four sparkling pools. Close to Loop 410 and U.S. 281. Near Phil Hardberger Park.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Enclave at 1550
1550 Jackson-Keller Rd, Castle Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1367 sqft
This award-winning community features recently renovated apartments with granite counters, walk-in closets, fireplaces, and much more. Within the community, residents enjoy a dog park, yoga facilities, game room, and a coffee bar.
Results within 1 mile of Castle Hills
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
23 Units Available
Lockhill Estates
Alon at Castle Hills
1835 Lockhill Selma Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$955
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
989 sqft
Luxury apartments with fireplaces and upgraded finishes. Enjoy use of a direct access garage. Property features a theater and pool. Easy access to Loop 410. Near Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:38pm
20 Units Available
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$685
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1078 sqft
Cozy, contemporary apartments in sunny San Antonio. Rooms have large windows, nine-inch ceilings and crown molding. 24-hour maintenance and planned resident activities. Cable and internet ready.
Last updated July 13 at 12:30pm
7 Units Available
Uptown Loop
The Colony Uptown
8425 Ahern Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1145 sqft
Welcome to The Colony Uptown, the premier apartments in San Antonio, Texas.
Last updated July 13 at 12:09pm
5 Units Available
Shearer Hills - Ridgeview
Arches Apartments
215 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
840 sqft
We have fantastic amenities, designed with our residents’ lifestyles in mind. Come take a look! Great amenities and comfortable living spaces create the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:32pm
20 Units Available
The Summit
1955 Larkspur Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$809
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
945 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments near North Star Mall and San Antonio International Airport. Amenities include carports, hardwood flooring, in-suite laundry facilities, fireplaces and stainless steel appliances. Small dogs and cats allowed with deposit.
Last updated July 13 at 12:35pm
28 Units Available
Indigo Apartment Homes
11501 Braesview, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$829
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Trendy apartments feature white cabinets, granite counters and wood-style flooring. The complex's clubhouse has complimentary Wi-Fi. Just steps from Phil Hardberger Park and a short drive from Walker Ranch Historic Landmark Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Uptown Loop
Birchleaf
202 Birchleaf Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
595 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
So, you love the throwback vibe, but not the throwback annoyances. We get it.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
30 Units Available
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1295 sqft
Modern apartments with open floor plans, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, business center, clothing care facilities and dog park. Easy access to freeways.
Last updated July 13 at 12:29pm
19 Units Available
Vizcaya
1400 Patricia, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
873 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with walk-in closets and ceiling fans. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym, and two pools. Online payment for resident convenience. Near San Antonio International Airport, North Star Mall, and Hardberger Park.
Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
7 Units Available
North Central
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
659 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
812 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,135
996 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Presidio Flats in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Greater Harmony Hils
Escapade
7600 Blanco Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$724
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$785
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$959
1053 sqft
Recently renovated homes with unique wood-vinyl flooring, designer fixtures, and spacious bathtubs. Conveniently located near the North Star Mall and Alamo Drafthouse with three pools and a 24-hour fitness center right at home.
Last updated July 13 at 12:31pm
8 Units Available
Red Hawk
Highlands at Redhawk
1465 Red Hawk Drive, Castle Rock, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,500
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1158 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1344 sqft
Nestled in a beautiful corner of Castle Rock, Colorado, The Highlands at Red Hawk Apartments is waiting for you.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
The Keller
2503 Jackson-Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$675
409 sqft
1 Bedroom
$695
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1276 sqft
Welcome home to The Keller! Our elegant community is nestled on a hilltop with stunning downtown scenic views in North Central San Antonio, Texas.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Jackson Square Apartment Homes
2500 Jackson Keller Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$855
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1410 sqft
You’ll want for nothing at The Jackson. Our professional new management team is dedicated to taking care of your needs. Host a barbecue at our picnic area and invite your friends, taking advantage of our ample guest parking spaces.
Last updated July 13 at 12:33pm
2 Units Available
Castle Hills
Castle Hills Townhomes
1947 Larkspur Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful townhomes feature high ceilings, crown molding and stone fireplaces. Amenities include a swimming pool and a BBQ area. Short commute via nearby Interstate 410.
Last updated July 13 at 02:42pm
1 Unit Available
Greater Harmony Hils
703 Booth Drive
703 Booth Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
1728 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Loop
8425 AHERN DR
8425 Ahern Drive, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$999
1089 sqft
Finding the right place to call home can feel like a chore but it doesn't have to be! Let us help you find the perfect fit for your lifestyle, budget and location.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
North Central
1700 JACKSON KELLER
1700 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$755
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live near the prestigious Castle Hills neighborhood in this oasis amidst towering oaks. The location is convenient to major highways, employers, universities, shopping and local restaurants.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Uptown Loop
7400 San Pedro Ave
7400 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
78216 properties has various options, with additional floor plans to choose from. The A-1s are generally the lower priced plan. The A-2 and A-3s range in the upper 1500-2000 range.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
North Central
Villas of Castle Hills
1000 Jackson Keller Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$709
729 sqft
Discover a gorgeous community and a new style of living in an ideal location! You'll be close to major highways, and shopping centers such as the Quarry and North Star Mall.
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
1401 PATRICIA
1401 Patricia Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$889
901 sqft
Every convenience you could think of are all within minutes of this excellent location. Enjoy nearby parks, shops, grocery stores, retail, dining and entertainment.
