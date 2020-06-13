Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

88 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Canyon Lake, TX

Finding an apartment in Canyon Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1171 Lake Island Drive
1171 Lake Island Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1050 sqft
Stunning Home in Gated Community with Views of the Lake - Available August 7th: This 2 bedroom 1.5 bath house makes you feel right at home the minute you walk in the door.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2560 Puter Creek
2560 Puter Creek Road, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1250 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNIT-B ONLY AVAILABLE NOW (THE RIGHT UNIT WHEN FACING THEM). GREAT OPEN LAY OUTS, ALL TILE FLOORING, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS THROUGHOUT, COVERED BACK PORCH, HIGH CEILINGS, BRAND NEW APPLIANCE'S ETC... DON'T MISS THIS ONE.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
114 Gbrv Loop
114 Gbrv Loop, Canyon Lake, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1296 sqft
WATERFRONT HOME ON THE GUADALUPE RIVER BELOW CANYON LAKE DAM. AVAILABLE MID JUNE 2020. 3 BEDROOM 1 BATH, 1 CAR CARPORT, FENCED YARD, & RENT INCLUDES WATER/TRASH. GO FISH/SWIM ANYTIME !! PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT.

Last updated June 13
Canyon Lake Shores
1 Unit Available
1403 Rhinestone
1403 Rhinestone, Canyon Lake, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1400 sqft
Huge kitchen, lots of cabinets, covered front porch, close to Rebecca Creek Elem. School and Canyon Lake High School. Just minutes from public boat ramps. One small pet is negotiable with pet deposit.

Last updated June 13
Canyon Lake Village West
1 Unit Available
1393 Laurie
1393 Laurie Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1146 sqft
AVAILABLE 1ST PART OF JULY. 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH W/ HUGE GARAGE W/ STORAGE UP IN ATTIC. HOME HAS WOODING BURNING FIREPLACE, FENCED, LITTLE BBQ PATIO IN BACK, & NO CARPET ETC... PET NEGOTIABLE CASE BY CASE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1126 Indian Hollow
1126 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR HWY 281 & FM 306 INTERSECTION ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.

Last updated June 13
Cypress Cove
1 Unit Available
367 Lamplight
367 Lamplight, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1344 sqft
NORTH SIDE, NICE HOME TUCKED AWAY IN CYPRESS COVE SUBDIVISION. HOME BACKS UP TO A GREEN BELT THAT CONNECTS TO THE GUADALUPE RIVER. CLOSE TO BOAT RAMP, NEIGHBORHOOD PARK/POOL, & FISHING POND. AVAILABLE 1ST PART OF JULY 2020.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
905 Roadrunner Spur
905 Roadrunner Spur, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1278 sqft
Please verify all information. Pets negiotable. Background check and sex offender checks will be done on all adults. Pets negotiable.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
739 Hillside Loop
739 Hillside Loop, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1314 sqft
Please verify all information. Background check and sex offender checks will be done on all adults. Pets negotiable.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1140 Indian Hollow
1140 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1150 sqft
NICE NEWER DUPLEX'S BY FM 306 AND HWY 281 INTERSECTION, SECLUDED ON A CUL DE SAC. AVAILABLE NOW APRIL 2020. 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHS ALL TILE FLOORING AND NICE OPEN FLOOR PLAN. COME SEE HOME TODAY !! PET NEGOTIABLE W/ EXTRA DEPOSIT. (CASE BY CASE)

Last updated May 15
1 Unit Available
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive
1223 Sorrel Creek Drive, Canyon Lake, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
NEWER DUPLEX UNITS NEAR CANYON LAKE HIGH SCHOOL ON N. SIDE OF CANYON LAKE.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1090 Indian Hollow
1090 Indian Hollow, Canyon Lake, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1624 sqft
NEW 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH CUSTOM DUPLEX UNIT. AVAILABLE 1ST WEEK OF JULY 2020. SO MANY UPGRADES FROM GRANITE COUNTER TOPS THROUGH OUT, CUSTOM CABINETS, STAIN-LESS APPLIANCES, MODERN WOOD LIKE CERAMIC TILE ETC...
Results within 5 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
117 Units Available
Vantage at Bulverde
395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX
1 Bedroom
$979
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1761 Springwood Dr
1761 Springwood Drive, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1798 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in Spring Branch. Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, washer dryer, yard, and barn.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6820 Spring Branch Road Spring Branch TX 78070
6820 Spring Branch Road, Comal County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3308 sqft
STUNNING CONTEMPORARY STYLE CUSTOM HOME IN BEAUTIFUL AND DESIRABLE SPRING BRANCH HILL COUNTRY AREA! 3308 SQFT OF OPEN FLOOR PLAN AT ITS BEST, 4BEDROOMS - 3.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
28866 Country Drive
28866 Country Dr, Comal County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
1995 sqft
3 BR/2.5 Bath with an over-sized two car garage, with beautiful travertine marble floors and granite counters throughout, high ceilings with crown molding, large Living/Dining/Kitchen that come with in wall surround system and amplifier.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
6827 JASMINE HEIGHT
6827 Jasmine Hts, Comal County, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
625 sqft
SECLUDED SMALL 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CABIN/EFFICIENCY AVAILABLE NOW. RENT INCLUDES ELECTRIC AND WATER BILL. TENANT MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF TRASH SERVICE BEFORE MOVE IN. SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE. PERFECT FOR ONE OR TWO PEOPLE. NO WASHER/DRYER CONNECTION.
Results within 10 miles of Canyon Lake
Verified

Last updated June 13
Landa Park
56 Units Available
The Landmark
144 Landa St, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1213 sqft
Steeped in history yet modernized with luxurious features, The Landmark, apartments in New Braunfels, Texas, offers residents an exceptional standard of living.
Verified

Last updated June 13
40 Units Available
The Luxe at Creekside
677 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community features infinity-edge pool, tanning deck, and trellis outdoor kitchen. Units offer under-cabinet lightning, expansive dining spaces, elevator access, and more. Located just minutes from Schlitterbahn, I-35, and downtown.
Verified

Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
Canyon House
1747 FM-1101, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1150 sqft
Welcome to our newly built community with quality and service that speaks for itself. We are located in the Comal Independent School District, near Freiheit Elementary, Canyon Middle School, and Canyon High School.
Verified

Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Langtry Village
1565 North Business IH 35, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$952
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,014
920 sqft
Close to Courtyard Shopping Center and the New Braunfels Marketplace. Apartments provide a washer and dryer, large walk-in closets, and larger kitchens. On-site pool. Beautiful, natural surroundings.
Verified

Last updated June 13
41 Units Available
Avenues at Creekside
625 Creekside Way, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,633
1558 sqft
Luxury community with 150-foot swimming pool and sun deck. Outdoor fireplace and lounge. Apartments feature high ceilings, granite counters and under-cabinet lighting. Double-pane windows and crown molding. Near Creekside Town Center.
Verified

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
Braunfels Haus
730 Howard Street, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$899
1001 sqft
Spacious 2/1.5 with patio Downstairs apartment - Spacious 2/1.5 1152 sq ft ( $899 downstairs with carpet) IMMEDIATE MOVE IN Appliances include refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. (Appliances and countertop colors may vary.
Verified

Last updated June 13
9 Units Available
La Sierra
520 FM 306, New Braunfels, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1146 sqft
Community amenities include outdoor pool, laundry center, clubhouse and BBQ area. Residents enjoy units with linen closet, pantry and private balcony. Convenient location off I-35 and minutes from Landa Park.
City Guide for Canyon Lake, TX

"Well I guess you were right. / The Bluebonnets are worth the drive and / Now I'm here in Canyon Lake alone. / I know you came here / When you were down and feeling blue. / And it helped you sort out the pieces on your own." --Roger Creager, "Fun All Wrong"

Home to over 21,000 residents and a growing favorite for vacationers alike, Canyon Lake is the type of town a person can easily fall in love with. For most people, the thought of moving here is cause enough for excitement. The hard work of finding an apartment on the other hand not so much. If you're looking forward to the big move but are unsure about the logistics of finding places for rent in Canyon Lake, you're in luck. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Canyon Lake, TX

Finding an apartment in Canyon Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

