Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Vantage at Bulverde

395 Harmony Hills · (830) 224-2826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

395 Harmony Hills, Bulverde, TX 78070

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8304 · Avail. Oct 2

$979

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 605 sqft

Unit 5202 · Avail. now

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

Unit 5208 · Avail. now

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 618 sqft

See 45+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13304 · Avail. now

$1,313

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 13303 · Avail. now

$1,313

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

Unit 10206 · Avail. now

$1,313

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 966 sqft

See 42+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12304 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,580

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vantage at Bulverde.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
dog park
guest parking
Welcome home to Vantage at Bulverde. Our upscale community is nestled in beautiful Spring Branch, Texas. You will never run out of things to do as we are conveniently located near entertainment hot spots, fine dining, and premium shopping. If you want to explore the city, San Antonio is a quick forty minute drive on US-281. Let us be your gateway to fun and excitement in Texas.\n\nWe are delighted to offer seven modern floor plans with one, two, and three bedrooms. Our standard apartment amenities feature in-home washer and dryer, oversized walk-in closets, designer glass tile backsplash, and custom cabinetry with brushed nickel hardware. Creating gourmet meals with your sleek energy star appliances will be a breeze. Choose your perfect temperature with your own digital thermostat. Vantage at Bulverde will elevate your standard of living to new heights.\n\nAn extravagant lifestyle does not stop at your front door. Our communitys amenities are second to none. We offer a resort-style swimming pool with poolside cabana. To make staying in shape easy, visit our 24-Hour state-of-the-art fitness center. We know pets are family, so we offer two dog parks and an Evolution dog wash facility. Discover the luxury and lifestyle you have been searching for here at Vantage at Bulverde.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Vantage at Bulverde have any available units?
Vantage at Bulverde has 94 units available starting at $979 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Vantage at Bulverde have?
Some of Vantage at Bulverde's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vantage at Bulverde currently offering any rent specials?
Vantage at Bulverde is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Vantage at Bulverde pet-friendly?
Yes, Vantage at Bulverde is pet friendly.
Does Vantage at Bulverde offer parking?
Yes, Vantage at Bulverde offers parking.
Does Vantage at Bulverde have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vantage at Bulverde offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vantage at Bulverde have a pool?
Yes, Vantage at Bulverde has a pool.
Does Vantage at Bulverde have accessible units?
Yes, Vantage at Bulverde has accessible units.
Does Vantage at Bulverde have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Vantage at Bulverde has units with dishwashers.
Does Vantage at Bulverde have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Vantage at Bulverde has units with air conditioning.

