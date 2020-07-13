Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center carport coffee bar dog grooming area dog park e-payments guest parking internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving putting green tennis court

Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Element at University Park will spoil you with resort-style amenities, including a pavilion with outdoor ping pong and beautiful landscaping throughout. An on-site dog park offers the perfect space to enjoy the outdoors with your furry family member, so make sure to keep an eye out for it! Our professional on-site management team will make your transition to The Element at University Park smooth and enjoyable, and our on-site and 24-hour emergency maintenance teams are available to see to any and all issues that may arise. The Element has everything you need to live the active, yet relaxing lifestyle you deserve. Our community offers top of the line amenities, including newly upgraded interiors, washer and dryer appliances, as well as free expanded cable and high speed Internet access! Come home to the Element at University Park, in our gorgeous pet friendly apartments for rent in Bryan, TX.