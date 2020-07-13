The Element at University Park

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions, no weight limit.
Parking Details: Free parking, Preferred Parking $15, Covered Parking $25.
Storage Details: Storage closet provided outside each apartment home
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.