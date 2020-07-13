All apartments in Bryan
The Element at University Park
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:39 AM

The Element at University Park

4475 Carter Creek Pkwy · (979) 227-3508
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Waiving all application and administration fees
Location

4475 Carter Creek Pkwy, Bryan, TX 77802

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-218 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,090

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 1-114 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,090

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 837 sqft

Unit 6-611B · Avail. Aug 10

$550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 450 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Element at University Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
carport
coffee bar
dog grooming area
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
putting green
tennis court
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. The Element at University Park will spoil you with resort-style amenities, including a pavilion with outdoor ping pong and beautiful landscaping throughout. An on-site dog park offers the perfect space to enjoy the outdoors with your furry family member, so make sure to keep an eye out for it! Our professional on-site management team will make your transition to The Element at University Park smooth and enjoyable, and our on-site and 24-hour emergency maintenance teams are available to see to any and all issues that may arise. The Element has everything you need to live the active, yet relaxing lifestyle you deserve. Our community offers top of the line amenities, including newly upgraded interiors, washer and dryer appliances, as well as free expanded cable and high speed Internet access! Come home to the Element at University Park, in our gorgeous pet friendly apartments for rent in Bryan, TX.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Internet
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $99 on approved credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions, no weight limit.
Parking Details: Free parking, Preferred Parking $15, Covered Parking $25.
Storage Details: Storage closet provided outside each apartment home
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Element at University Park have any available units?
The Element at University Park has 24 units available starting at $550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does The Element at University Park have?
Some of The Element at University Park's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Element at University Park currently offering any rent specials?
The Element at University Park is offering the following rent specials: Waiving all application and administration fees
Is The Element at University Park pet-friendly?
Yes, The Element at University Park is pet friendly.
Does The Element at University Park offer parking?
Yes, The Element at University Park offers parking.
Does The Element at University Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Element at University Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Element at University Park have a pool?
No, The Element at University Park does not have a pool.
Does The Element at University Park have accessible units?
Yes, The Element at University Park has accessible units.
Does The Element at University Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Element at University Park has units with dishwashers.
