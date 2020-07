Springs at University Drive Apartments.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area carport clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage cats allowed hot tub yoga

Springs at University Drive is a brand new, pet-friendly apartment community just 10 minutes from Texas A&M, north of Highway 6 in Bryan, Texas. What sets us apart from other apartment communities in this area? 30-Day Pledge is our guarantee of your satisfaction. No breezeways - all homes have ground-floor private entries Large pets are welcome - no weight limit Pet DNA program keeps our community extra clean Open floor plans with kitchen islands Studios 3-15 month leases Every home has a washer and dryer. Carports, and attached and detached garages will be available. Springs at University Drive is now open and accepting residents! We look forward to welcoming you home!