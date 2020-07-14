All apartments in Bryan
Find more places like Residence at Oakmont.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryan, TX
/
Residence at Oakmont
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:03 AM

Residence at Oakmont

4225 Pendleton Dr · (979) 227-3195
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bryan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4225 Pendleton Dr, Bryan, TX 77802

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Residence at Oakmont.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
coffee bar
concierge
dog park
online portal
pool table
Fresh, sophisticated living has a new address in Bryan, TX. Residence at Oakmont Apartments provides you with the best features and amenities around. You'll enjoy interiors with faux hardwood floors and kitchens with granite countertops, not to mention our incredible outdoor pool oasis, dog park, and fitness center. We offer top-notch services and you'll be proud to call Residence at Oakmont home. Contact our friendly staff today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: Single Applicant: $35, Joint Applicant: $50
Deposit: $200-$300
Additional: Valet trash: $20/month, Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Pit Bull, Rottweiler
Parking Details: Attached garage: $100/month, detached garage: $75/month, carport: $40/month, open lot.
Storage Details: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Residence at Oakmont have any available units?
Residence at Oakmont doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryan, TX.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does Residence at Oakmont have?
Some of Residence at Oakmont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Residence at Oakmont currently offering any rent specials?
Residence at Oakmont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Residence at Oakmont pet-friendly?
Yes, Residence at Oakmont is pet friendly.
Does Residence at Oakmont offer parking?
Yes, Residence at Oakmont offers parking.
Does Residence at Oakmont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Residence at Oakmont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Residence at Oakmont have a pool?
Yes, Residence at Oakmont has a pool.
Does Residence at Oakmont have accessible units?
No, Residence at Oakmont does not have accessible units.
Does Residence at Oakmont have units with dishwashers?
No, Residence at Oakmont does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in Residence at Oakmont?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd
Bryan, TX 77801
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive
Bryan, TX 77807
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy
Bryan, TX 77802
Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr
Bryan, TX 77802
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave
Bryan, TX 77803
Country Place
3902 College Main St
Bryan, TX 77801
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr
Bryan, TX 77802

Similar Pages

Bryan 1 BedroomsBryan 2 Bedrooms
Bryan Apartments with ParkingBryan Dog Friendly Apartments
Bryan Pet Friendly PlacesWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TX
College Station, TXHuntsville, TX
Hempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSam Houston State University
Baylor College of MedicineHouston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity