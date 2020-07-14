Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub ceiling fan granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport coffee bar concierge dog park online portal pool table

Fresh, sophisticated living has a new address in Bryan, TX. Residence at Oakmont Apartments provides you with the best features and amenities around. You'll enjoy interiors with faux hardwood floors and kitchens with granite countertops, not to mention our incredible outdoor pool oasis, dog park, and fitness center. We offer top-notch services and you'll be proud to call Residence at Oakmont home. Contact our friendly staff today.