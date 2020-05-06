All apartments in Bryan
Find more places like 817 Yegua St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bryan, TX
/
817 Yegua St
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:13 AM

817 Yegua St

817 Yegua Street · (979) 324-6653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bryan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

817 Yegua Street, Bryan, TX 77801

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $700 · Avail. Aug 1

$700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Available 08/01/20 LIVE ALONE! SPACIOUS 1 BED PROPERTIES WITH BACKYARD

Location: 3 minutes to campus!! Close to TAMU and Vet school; off Agronomy road down the street from TAMU general admissions building. Close to shuttle bus

ADDRESS: 817 YEGUA 2
SIZE: One Bedroom
STYLE: four-plex (downstairs unit with privacy backyard)
Approx 720 sq ft

AVAILABLE: AUG 1

RENT: $700

Flooring: Tile throughout the property (no carpet)

APPLIANCES: washing machine, dryer, refrigerator, electric stove, garbage disposal, dishwasher

FEATURES: Newly remodeled; Large open layout; two walk-in closets, private exterior balcony, newly updated fixture, close to campus

Privacy decking

DEPOSIT: one month rent

Pets Welcome! Any Size
No aggressive breeds

Lawn care included

Call or Text Ami for questions or to set up a viewing: 979-324-6653

(RLNE3802688)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 817 Yegua St have any available units?
817 Yegua St has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 817 Yegua St have?
Some of 817 Yegua St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 817 Yegua St currently offering any rent specials?
817 Yegua St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 817 Yegua St pet-friendly?
Yes, 817 Yegua St is pet friendly.
Does 817 Yegua St offer parking?
Yes, 817 Yegua St does offer parking.
Does 817 Yegua St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 817 Yegua St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 817 Yegua St have a pool?
No, 817 Yegua St does not have a pool.
Does 817 Yegua St have accessible units?
No, 817 Yegua St does not have accessible units.
Does 817 Yegua St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 817 Yegua St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 817 Yegua St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hudson Trails
4150 Pendleton Dr
Bryan, TX 77802
8085 at Traditions
8000 Atlas Pear Drive
Bryan, TX 77807
The Element at University Park
4475 Carter Creek Pkwy
Bryan, TX 77802
Springs at University Drive Apartments
4050 Eastchester Dr
Bryan, TX 77802
Retreat at 2818
3301 Providence Ave
Bryan, TX 77803
Country Place
3902 College Main St
Bryan, TX 77801
Presidio
3150 Finfeather Rd
Bryan, TX 77801

Similar Pages

Bryan 1 BedroomsBryan 2 Bedrooms
Bryan Apartments with ParkingBryan Dog Friendly Apartments
Bryan Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXConroe, TX
College Station, TXHuntsville, TX
Hempstead, TXBrenham, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeSam Houston State University
Baylor College of MedicineHouston Community College
University of Houston-Downtown
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity