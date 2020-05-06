817 Yegua St

Amenities

Available 08/01/20 LIVE ALONE! SPACIOUS 1 BED PROPERTIES WITH BACKYARD



Location: 3 minutes to campus!! Close to TAMU and Vet school; off Agronomy road down the street from TAMU general admissions building. Close to shuttle bus



ADDRESS: 817 YEGUA 2

SIZE: One Bedroom

STYLE: four-plex (downstairs unit with privacy backyard)

Approx 720 sq ft



AVAILABLE: AUG 1



RENT: $700



Flooring: Tile throughout the property (no carpet)



APPLIANCES: washing machine, dryer, refrigerator, electric stove, garbage disposal, dishwasher



FEATURES: Newly remodeled; Large open layout; two walk-in closets, private exterior balcony, newly updated fixture, close to campus



Privacy decking



DEPOSIT: one month rent



Pets Welcome! Any Size

No aggressive breeds



Lawn care included



Call or Text Ami for questions or to set up a viewing: 979-324-6653



