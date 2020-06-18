All apartments in Bryan
807 East 24th Street

807 East 24th Street · (979) 324-2340
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

807 East 24th Street, Bryan, TX 77803
Wonderland

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3300 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
hot tub
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This 1906 Victorian home is located near downtown Bryan and is only a short drive to Texas A&M University (6 miles to Kyle Field). The homes is being offered as a corporate furnished rental and will offer short term rental as well. There is 3,300 square feet of living space, 14 foot ceilings, large archways, and many windows which give it a warm, comfortable feel. It has a large kitchen and family room, breakfast nook, a parlor and a spacious living room. All of the floors are hardwood and many of the furnishings are antiques. The back yard offers a covered patio, hot tub, deck and gas grill. No furniture will be moved out.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 East 24th Street have any available units?
807 East 24th Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 East 24th Street have?
Some of 807 East 24th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 East 24th Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 East 24th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 East 24th Street pet-friendly?
No, 807 East 24th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 807 East 24th Street offer parking?
Yes, 807 East 24th Street does offer parking.
Does 807 East 24th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 807 East 24th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 East 24th Street have a pool?
No, 807 East 24th Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 East 24th Street have accessible units?
No, 807 East 24th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 East 24th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 807 East 24th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
