807 East 24th Street

This 1906 Victorian home is located near downtown Bryan and is only a short drive to Texas A&M University (6 miles to Kyle Field). The homes is being offered as a corporate furnished rental and will offer short term rental as well. There is 3,300 square feet of living space, 14 foot ceilings, large archways, and many windows which give it a warm, comfortable feel. It has a large kitchen and family room, breakfast nook, a parlor and a spacious living room. All of the floors are hardwood and many of the furnishings are antiques. The back yard offers a covered patio, hot tub, deck and gas grill. No furniture will be moved out.