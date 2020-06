Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Absolute charm and nestled on one of the finest streets in the Bryan Historic District! Don't miss this 32nd Street bungalow with Southern Living worthy curb appeal. Floorplan comprised of 3 bedroom and two baths. Original hardwood floors and woodwork throughout home. Bathrooms and kitchens recently updated. Living room boasts a darling gas fireplace with original bookcase surround. New windows, roof and HVAC system will help keep utility costs low! Owner pays for yard maintenance. Large storage shed/workshop located behind residence. Tenant is relocating and can vacate to accommodate new tenant. Get your piece of historic Bryan and live in the heart of a thriving neighborhood!