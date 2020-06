Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

AVAILABLE July 6th, 2020! Great 1 bed, 1 bath unit in April Court Condos with some bills included! This 2 story unit has over 740 square feet, comes with all kitchen appliances, ceiling fans, and has access to the community pool and community laundry room. Cats are welcome but dogs are restricted from the complex; water, sewer, lawn care, and pest control are all paid by the owner or HOA so your bills are lower. Pictures are of similar unit.

RENT: $550 DEPOSIT: $550