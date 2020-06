Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Well cared for home located in quiet neighborhood. Recently updated features include:



Luxury vinyl waterproof flooring throughout

Highly customized knotty alder cabinets

Stainless Whirlpool appliances

Granite countertops throughout

Hunter ceiling fans throughout

Both bathrooms have Kohler cast iron tub with subway tile shower surrounds

Custom shelving in all closets

Master bedroom includes walking closet

Energy efficient 2 year old central A/c and heating system with completely new duct work

Energy efficient vinyl windows and exterior doors

2" faux wood blinds throughout

Large backyard with new fence

Lawn care and pest control provided



Please call 979.219.4603



(RLNE2007219)