Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Talk about LOCATION!! Come tour this Beautiful home in popular North Oakwood - only 1.5 miles from campus! Available for an early August move in, this home is perfect for someone who values proximity to campus. Hard wood floors throughout the home give it charm. Spacious bedrooms and a great layout! Washer and dryer are included! Enjoy the large backyard and beautiful shade trees!