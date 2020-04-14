2003 Monito Way C

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

2003 Monito Way Unit C - Property Id: 120757



Beautifully Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. New kitchen, new appliances, brand new luxury walk in shower and bathrooms. New hardwood Flooring and paint throughout whole home. New stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. New deep farmers sink and counter top with new backslash. New vanity's in both bathrooms with soft close hinges. 5 brand new energy efficient ceiling fans. 2 parking spaces. Close to TAMU right off Harvey Mitchell Pkwy 2818 this unit has been completely renovated for new long term tenants. Quite Street end of a cul de sac , Great upstairs two bedroom, two bath unit. Two large walk in closets in each bedroom, open concept kitchen, dining, living area. Large L shaped kitchen. Parking in the front, near the new Wal-Mart shopping and restaurants. This unit is available for MOVE IN NOW 8/1 location is perfect. be the first to live in newly renovated apartment. No Pets No Smoking No HUD easy access to campus without having to fight all the 2818 traffic RESERVE TODAY

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120757

Property Id 120757



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5894626)