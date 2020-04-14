All apartments in Bryan
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

2003 Monito Way C

2003 Monito Way · (713) 208-0491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2003 Monito Way, Bryan, TX 77807

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 917 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
2003 Monito Way Unit C - Property Id: 120757

Beautifully Remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath unit. New kitchen, new appliances, brand new luxury walk in shower and bathrooms. New hardwood Flooring and paint throughout whole home. New stainless steel appliances and washer and dryer. New deep farmers sink and counter top with new backslash. New vanity's in both bathrooms with soft close hinges. 5 brand new energy efficient ceiling fans. 2 parking spaces. Close to TAMU right off Harvey Mitchell Pkwy 2818 this unit has been completely renovated for new long term tenants. Quite Street end of a cul de sac , Great upstairs two bedroom, two bath unit. Two large walk in closets in each bedroom, open concept kitchen, dining, living area. Large L shaped kitchen. Parking in the front, near the new Wal-Mart shopping and restaurants. This unit is available for MOVE IN NOW 8/1 location is perfect. be the first to live in newly renovated apartment. No Pets No Smoking No HUD easy access to campus without having to fight all the 2818 traffic RESERVE TODAY
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120757
Property Id 120757

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5894626)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2003 Monito Way C have any available units?
2003 Monito Way C has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 2003 Monito Way C have?
Some of 2003 Monito Way C's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2003 Monito Way C currently offering any rent specials?
2003 Monito Way C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2003 Monito Way C pet-friendly?
No, 2003 Monito Way C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 2003 Monito Way C offer parking?
Yes, 2003 Monito Way C offers parking.
Does 2003 Monito Way C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2003 Monito Way C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2003 Monito Way C have a pool?
No, 2003 Monito Way C does not have a pool.
Does 2003 Monito Way C have accessible units?
No, 2003 Monito Way C does not have accessible units.
Does 2003 Monito Way C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2003 Monito Way C has units with dishwashers.
