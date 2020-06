Amenities

AVAILABLE FOR JULY MOVE IN! Great 3 bedroom, 3 bath, 2-story duplex available in Bryan. Spacious living area, plenty of parking, washer / dryer included! Conveniently located just off of Highway 6, close to Boonville Rd and Austin's Colony. Shopping, restaurants, theater, and Blinn College are all in close proximity as well. Pre lease today! A 3D immersive visual tour of this home created by Matterport is available online. Ask your agent for a link to tour online.