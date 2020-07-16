All apartments in Bryan
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:51 PM

1203 Webhollow Circle

1203 Webhollow Circle · (979) 324-2340
Location

1203 Webhollow Circle, Bryan, TX 77801

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit A · Avail. now

$1,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Excellent condition and does not accept HUD. Newly updated 3/2 duplex with large fenced yard. Newer paint, laminate flooring and fridge included. Newer fence and post, ceiling fans. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex is just over 1 mile from Texas A&M, 2 miles away from
the Health Science corridor and the Rellis campus. Great location for people getting the west side of Campus with 3-4 minutes
drive time. Huge yard for pets and several oak trees with plenty of shade. Come see this duplex for an immediate move.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1203 Webhollow Circle have any available units?
1203 Webhollow Circle has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 1203 Webhollow Circle have?
Some of 1203 Webhollow Circle's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1203 Webhollow Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1203 Webhollow Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1203 Webhollow Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1203 Webhollow Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1203 Webhollow Circle offer parking?
No, 1203 Webhollow Circle does not offer parking.
Does 1203 Webhollow Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1203 Webhollow Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1203 Webhollow Circle have a pool?
No, 1203 Webhollow Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1203 Webhollow Circle have accessible units?
No, 1203 Webhollow Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1203 Webhollow Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 1203 Webhollow Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
