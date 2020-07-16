1203 Webhollow Circle

Amenities
Excellent condition and does not accept HUD. Newly updated 3/2 duplex with large fenced yard. Newer paint, laminate flooring and fridge included. Newer fence and post, ceiling fans. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex is just over 1 mile from Texas A&M, 2 miles away from
the Health Science corridor and the Rellis campus. Great location for people getting the west side of Campus with 3-4 minutes
drive time. Huge yard for pets and several oak trees with plenty of shade. Come see this duplex for an immediate move.