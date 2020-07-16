1203 Webhollow Circle

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Excellent condition and does not accept HUD. Newly updated 3/2 duplex with large fenced yard. Newer paint, laminate flooring and fridge included. Newer fence and post, ceiling fans. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex is just over 1 mile from Texas A&M, 2 miles away from

the Health Science corridor and the Rellis campus. Great location for people getting the west side of Campus with 3-4 minutes

drive time. Huge yard for pets and several oak trees with plenty of shade. Come see this duplex for an immediate move.