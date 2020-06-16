113 Ehlinger Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

AVAILABLE NOW AND/OR AUGUST 1st, 2020. Modern 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home just 2 miles to Texas A&M University! This great property includes wood tile floors, carpeted bedrooms, tiled bathrooms, granite counters throughout. Enter into the large living space with kitchen overlooking. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms are located downstairs along with washer and dryer closet. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, 1 bedroom with own bath and other 2 bedrooms sharing the Jack & Jill bath. Design features large entertaining areas and the home includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Fenced yard and off street parking available. Rent includes pest control and lawn service. Contact Jason Tilby with The Legacy Team today to schedule your viewing today!

RENT: $2550

DEPOSIT: $2550