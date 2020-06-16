All apartments in Bryan
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:36 AM

113 Ehlinger Drive

113 Ehlinger Drive · (979) 224-0405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

113 Ehlinger Drive, Bryan, TX 77801
Ehlinger Place

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 1

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 2106 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
AVAILABLE NOW AND/OR AUGUST 1st, 2020. Modern 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home just 2 miles to Texas A&M University! This great property includes wood tile floors, carpeted bedrooms, tiled bathrooms, granite counters throughout. Enter into the large living space with kitchen overlooking. Two bedrooms and two bathrooms are located downstairs along with washer and dryer closet. Upstairs features 3 bedrooms, 1 bedroom with own bath and other 2 bedrooms sharing the Jack & Jill bath. Design features large entertaining areas and the home includes washer, dryer, and refrigerator. Fenced yard and off street parking available. Rent includes pest control and lawn service. Contact Jason Tilby with The Legacy Team today to schedule your viewing today!
RENT: $2550
DEPOSIT: $2550

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 113 Ehlinger Drive have any available units?
113 Ehlinger Drive has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
What amenities does 113 Ehlinger Drive have?
Some of 113 Ehlinger Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 113 Ehlinger Drive currently offering any rent specials?
113 Ehlinger Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 113 Ehlinger Drive pet-friendly?
No, 113 Ehlinger Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bryan.
Does 113 Ehlinger Drive offer parking?
Yes, 113 Ehlinger Drive does offer parking.
Does 113 Ehlinger Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 113 Ehlinger Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 113 Ehlinger Drive have a pool?
No, 113 Ehlinger Drive does not have a pool.
Does 113 Ehlinger Drive have accessible units?
No, 113 Ehlinger Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 113 Ehlinger Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 113 Ehlinger Drive has units with dishwashers.
