Amenities
1007 E 29th St. Available 07/28/20 Remodeled 2/2 Charmer on 29th - No need to compromise for this one! Great location offers easy access to the best of Bryan and College Station. This home is getting completely renovated and features:
Secured Fob Entry Access
Brand New Arlington Oatmeal Kitchen Cabinets
Brand New Granite Countertops
Brand New Black Appliances
Brand New Beautiful Dark Chocolate Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
Brand New Bathrooms w/ Vanities and Tiled Tub Surrounds
Big Living Room and Spacious Dining
Attached Workshop
Generous Private Fenced Backyard
Owned and professionally managed by award winning Twin City Properties! Call Twin City Properties at (979) 764-RENT(7368)
(RLNE3212388)