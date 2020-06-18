Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1007 E 29th St. Available 07/28/20 Remodeled 2/2 Charmer on 29th - No need to compromise for this one! Great location offers easy access to the best of Bryan and College Station. This home is getting completely renovated and features:



Secured Fob Entry Access

Brand New Arlington Oatmeal Kitchen Cabinets

Brand New Granite Countertops

Brand New Black Appliances

Brand New Beautiful Dark Chocolate Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout

Brand New Bathrooms w/ Vanities and Tiled Tub Surrounds

Big Living Room and Spacious Dining

Attached Workshop

Generous Private Fenced Backyard



Owned and professionally managed by award winning Twin City Properties!



