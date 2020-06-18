All apartments in Bryan
1007 E 29th St.
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1007 E 29th St.

1007 East 29th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1007 East 29th Street, Bryan, TX 77803
East Side

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1007 E 29th St. Available 07/28/20 Remodeled 2/2 Charmer on 29th - No need to compromise for this one! Great location offers easy access to the best of Bryan and College Station. This home is getting completely renovated and features:

Secured Fob Entry Access
Brand New Arlington Oatmeal Kitchen Cabinets
Brand New Granite Countertops
Brand New Black Appliances
Brand New Beautiful Dark Chocolate Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout
Brand New Bathrooms w/ Vanities and Tiled Tub Surrounds
Big Living Room and Spacious Dining
Attached Workshop
Generous Private Fenced Backyard

Owned and professionally managed by award winning Twin City Properties! Call Twin City Properties at (979) 764-RENT(7368)

(RLNE3212388)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1007 E 29th St. have any available units?
1007 E 29th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bryan, TX.
How much is rent in Bryan, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bryan Rent Report.
Is 1007 E 29th St. currently offering any rent specials?
1007 E 29th St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1007 E 29th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1007 E 29th St. is pet friendly.
Does 1007 E 29th St. offer parking?
No, 1007 E 29th St. does not offer parking.
Does 1007 E 29th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1007 E 29th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1007 E 29th St. have a pool?
No, 1007 E 29th St. does not have a pool.
Does 1007 E 29th St. have accessible units?
No, 1007 E 29th St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1007 E 29th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1007 E 29th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1007 E 29th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1007 E 29th St. does not have units with air conditioning.
