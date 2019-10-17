9800 Lavon Bend

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities pet friendly

Expansive Executive Home In Acclaimed Round Rock ISD - Expansive executive home in the desirable Heritage Oaks at Pearson Place community located in the highly acclaimed Round Rock ISD. Less than 10 minutes from Round Rock,20 miles north of Downtown Austin and three miles from Austins MetroRail.Just minutes from Parmer Lane,Toll Road 45,and Hwy 183.Shops of Avery Ranch,Avery Ranch Golf Course,Brushy Creek Trail System,are all just 5 miles away. Master suite with nanny bed and full bath down with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bath up including large living. 4.95 KWH Solar System reducing energy cost.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5119072)