This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom comes fully equipped with an open floor plan, wood and tile flooring throughout, a formal dining area and eat in kitchen, tons of storage space, and a grand master ensuite with separate shower and soaking jacuzzi tub. This home comes with a home office! Walk to the Brushy Creek Greenbelt, and enjoy the many options for restaurants and shopping just minutes away! Easy access to HWY 35 and 45 Toll.



(RLNE5755882)