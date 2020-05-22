All apartments in Brushy Creek
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

8420 Jackal Dr

8420 Jackal Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8420 Jackal Drive, Brushy Creek, TX 78681
Cat Hollow

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
media room
Home for Lease In Round Rock. -
Its a 2152 square foot With 4 Beds and 2.5 bathroom, single family home. Freshly painted, full wood, Tile Floored No carpet home. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, corner lot and more spacious home

620 TO O Connor rt on E Dorman lt on Bobcat to Jackal

This Home more convenient to reach all the convenient stores, restaurants and round rock down town, movie theaters
Easy access from O Connor to 45 , IH 35 , Parmer and 183 as well

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3284392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8420 Jackal Dr have any available units?
8420 Jackal Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 8420 Jackal Dr have?
Some of 8420 Jackal Dr's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8420 Jackal Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8420 Jackal Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8420 Jackal Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8420 Jackal Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8420 Jackal Dr offer parking?
No, 8420 Jackal Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8420 Jackal Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8420 Jackal Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8420 Jackal Dr have a pool?
Yes, 8420 Jackal Dr has a pool.
Does 8420 Jackal Dr have accessible units?
No, 8420 Jackal Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8420 Jackal Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8420 Jackal Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8420 Jackal Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8420 Jackal Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

