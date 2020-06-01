Amenities

8409 Jackal Dr Available 07/13/20 3 Bedroom/ 2 Bath House for Lease in Round Rock! - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath house for rent in Round Rock! Located in Cat Hollow with access to community pools, parks & trails for hiking & biking! Open floor plan with a fireplace in the living room. Stainless steel appliances, center island & breakfast bar in the kitchen! The master suite features double vanities, separate shower & garden tub plus a walk-in closet. 2 car garage. Washer & dryer connections. Large backyard with a wood privacy fence!



(RLNE4872440)