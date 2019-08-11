All apartments in Brushy Creek
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

4008 Stoney Hill

4008 Stoney Hill · No Longer Available
Location

4008 Stoney Hill, Brushy Creek, TX 78681

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great Round Rock Home! - Cozy home nestled in Brushy Creek that is walking distance to elementary. Exterior recently painted and bright orange makes the house POP! Laminate floors in living/beds. Updated tile in kitchen/bath. New cabinets, appliances and counters in kitchen. Update lighting in dining. Bathrooms also updated-M. Bath has stand up shower with new tile surround. New vanities in both bathrooms and tile surround updated too! Great backyard with deck and pergola!

(RLNE4245770)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4008 Stoney Hill have any available units?
4008 Stoney Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
Is 4008 Stoney Hill currently offering any rent specials?
4008 Stoney Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4008 Stoney Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, 4008 Stoney Hill is pet friendly.
Does 4008 Stoney Hill offer parking?
No, 4008 Stoney Hill does not offer parking.
Does 4008 Stoney Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4008 Stoney Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4008 Stoney Hill have a pool?
No, 4008 Stoney Hill does not have a pool.
Does 4008 Stoney Hill have accessible units?
No, 4008 Stoney Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 4008 Stoney Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 4008 Stoney Hill does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4008 Stoney Hill have units with air conditioning?
No, 4008 Stoney Hill does not have units with air conditioning.
