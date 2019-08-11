4008 Stoney Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Round Rock Home! - Cozy home nestled in Brushy Creek that is walking distance to elementary. Exterior recently painted and bright orange makes the house POP! Laminate floors in living/beds. Updated tile in kitchen/bath. New cabinets, appliances and counters in kitchen. Update lighting in dining. Bathrooms also updated-M. Bath has stand up shower with new tile surround. New vanities in both bathrooms and tile surround updated too! Great backyard with deck and pergola!



(RLNE4245770)