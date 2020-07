Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave bathtub

Beautiful home in a great location! Friendly Oaks Park is just steps outside your front door! Highly acclaimed Fern Bluff Elem.& Round Rock High School! One story with no exterior steps for easy mobility. Open concept floor plan with lots of windows overlooking back yard. Large kitchen with lots of storage, pantry and indoor utility room. Spacious living room with fireplace to get cozy! Mother in-law plan. Garden tub. Formal dining room can be flex space-office etc.