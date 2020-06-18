All apartments in Brushy Creek
Brushy Creek, TX
16720 Village Oak Loop
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16720 Village Oak Loop, Brushy Creek, TX 78717
Price and availability

granite counters
recently renovated
16720 Village Oak Loop, Austin, TX 78717 - 4 BR 2 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. Updated remodeled home nests in well established neighborhood*RRISD*Back to greenbelt*Close to major highway and tollway*All tile flooring*Granite counter top in kitchen and all bathrooms (16720 Village Oak LOOP) Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3572498 ]

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 16720 Village Oak Loop have any available units?
16720 Village Oak Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
Is 16720 Village Oak Loop currently offering any rent specials?
16720 Village Oak Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16720 Village Oak Loop pet-friendly?
No, 16720 Village Oak Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brushy Creek.
Does 16720 Village Oak Loop offer parking?
No, 16720 Village Oak Loop does not offer parking.
Does 16720 Village Oak Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16720 Village Oak Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16720 Village Oak Loop have a pool?
No, 16720 Village Oak Loop does not have a pool.
Does 16720 Village Oak Loop have accessible units?
No, 16720 Village Oak Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 16720 Village Oak Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 16720 Village Oak Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16720 Village Oak Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 16720 Village Oak Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
