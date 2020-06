Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage guest parking

Come experience low-maintenance living at its best. Gated, 2 bed/2.5 bath condo. Approx 1,217 sqft. Comes with refrigerator & W/D, as well. Both bedrooms and W/D are upstairs. Small, enclosed back yard which is mowed by the HOA. 2-car garage, Great Location!! Guest parking right in front and walking distance to community pool. Easy access to Toll 45. Pets negotiable. Available now.