15420 Iveans Way
Last updated February 21 2020 at 6:04 PM

15420 Iveans Way

15420 Iveans Way · No Longer Available
Location

15420 Iveans Way, Brushy Creek, TX 78717

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Come make Iveans Way your new home! You will fall in love with the soaring high ceilings throughout the first floor with large and high windows showcasing an ample amount of natural lighting throughout. The kitchen is delightful and opens to the living and breakfast room with tons of cabinet and counter space to fit any chef's dream kitchen. Great size Master bedroom with a lavish bathroom and large closet space. As well as a garden tub and stand up shower. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a large multipurpose space perfect for entertainment or game room. This home is a must-see, schedule your appointment today to view this special home today!

Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/Rw-9kQzUDnU

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 5
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Pearson Place
YEAR BUILT: 2017

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Large multipurpose space on second floor!
- Large fenced in backyard!
- Spacious kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances!
- Hardwood flooring throughout common area, carpet in bedrooms and second floor!
- Large master with spacious walk-in closet.
- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on property.
- Pets are negotiable with nonrefundable pet fee.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15420 Iveans Way have any available units?
15420 Iveans Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brushy Creek, TX.
What amenities does 15420 Iveans Way have?
Some of 15420 Iveans Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15420 Iveans Way currently offering any rent specials?
15420 Iveans Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15420 Iveans Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15420 Iveans Way is pet friendly.
Does 15420 Iveans Way offer parking?
Yes, 15420 Iveans Way offers parking.
Does 15420 Iveans Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15420 Iveans Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15420 Iveans Way have a pool?
No, 15420 Iveans Way does not have a pool.
Does 15420 Iveans Way have accessible units?
No, 15420 Iveans Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15420 Iveans Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15420 Iveans Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15420 Iveans Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15420 Iveans Way does not have units with air conditioning.

