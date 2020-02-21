15420 Iveans Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Come make Iveans Way your new home! You will fall in love with the soaring high ceilings throughout the first floor with large and high windows showcasing an ample amount of natural lighting throughout. The kitchen is delightful and opens to the living and breakfast room with tons of cabinet and counter space to fit any chef's dream kitchen. Great size Master bedroom with a lavish bathroom and large closet space. As well as a garden tub and stand up shower. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and a large multipurpose space perfect for entertainment or game room. This home is a must-see, schedule your appointment today to view this special home today!



Check out our tour video: https://youtu.be/Rw-9kQzUDnU



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 5

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Pearson Place

YEAR BUILT: 2017



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Large multipurpose space on second floor!

- Large fenced in backyard!

- Spacious kitchen with granite counters, tile backsplash, stainless appliances!

- Hardwood flooring throughout common area, carpet in bedrooms and second floor!

- Large master with spacious walk-in closet.

- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on property.

- Pets are negotiable with nonrefundable pet fee.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **