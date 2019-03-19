1433 Hargis Creek Trail

Amenities
Charming and quiet country living close in with all utilities and landscaping service paid. Farm style home with large front porch and nearly a full acre of wooded land out back. Conveniently located within 2-3 miles to HEB, Lowes, shopping, restaurants and cap metro. 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths or 3 bedrooms with a large office downstairs. Lots of natural light in all rooms, laundry room with w/d hookups. New flooring throughout, newly remodeled kitchen, new paint. Come see us in Leander!
