Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:57 PM

3063 E Trailwood Drive

3063 Trailwood Dr E · No Longer Available
Location

3063 Trailwood Dr E, Briaroaks, TX 76028

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Country living at its finest! Beautiful Ranch Style home updated on almost an acre lot with trees galore! Circle drive for additional parking to the two-car garage. Enjoy this setting with no rear neighbors This single-story spread offers a great floor plan with a bonus room where the possibilities are endless, the master has 2 large closets and the master bath is a retreat with a garden tub, dual vanities & a large walk-in shower, oversized bedrooms and the large pantry and laundry room are a bonus! Kitchen offers tons of counterspace, cabinetry, SS appliances including fridge & microwave. 1 pet allowed, restricted breeds & pet size may apply. Pets to be approved by landlord. Shop not available for tenant use.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 850
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3063 E Trailwood Drive have any available units?
3063 E Trailwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Briaroaks, TX.
What amenities does 3063 E Trailwood Drive have?
Some of 3063 E Trailwood Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3063 E Trailwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3063 E Trailwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3063 E Trailwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3063 E Trailwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3063 E Trailwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3063 E Trailwood Drive offers parking.
Does 3063 E Trailwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3063 E Trailwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3063 E Trailwood Drive have a pool?
No, 3063 E Trailwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3063 E Trailwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 3063 E Trailwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3063 E Trailwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3063 E Trailwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3063 E Trailwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3063 E Trailwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

