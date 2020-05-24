313 Cowal Dr S

Amenities
Want to live in a family friendly home just a short walk or drive from Lake Travis and Pace Bend Park?
We are offering our 2 year old modern house in the neighborhood of Briarcliff, zoned for LTISD schools.
Included is:
-Lake & Boat Ramp access at Briarcliff Marina
-Community Park with playground and basketball court (1 minute walk)
-Hill Country Views From Balcony
-Large Fenced Backyard
-Acclaimed Lake Travis School District
-Community maintained trails for hiking, biking, walks
-Short drive to Hill Country Galleria & Shopping
-5 minute drive to Pace Bend Park & Camping
-Modern white kitchen with tons of storage and counter space with breakfast bar.
-Open floor plan
-Large windows with energy efficient luxury shades
-Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator Included
-Half Bathroom downstairs for guests
-Large master bedroom and bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower
-Walk-in master closet
-Two bedrooms, bonus room, and 1 full bathroom upstairs
-Large 2 car garage with built in shelving and storage closet
Rent: $2,850 per month
Security Deposit: $2,850
Lease Terms: 12 months
All utilities paid by tenant
$45 application fee
Available 6/1/2020
Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy life on the lake!