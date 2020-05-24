All apartments in Briarcliff
313 Cowal Dr S
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:06 AM

313 Cowal Dr S

313 Cowal Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

313 Cowal Drive South, Briarcliff, TX 78669

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Want to live in a family friendly home just a short walk or drive from Lake Travis and Pace Bend Park?

We are offering our 2 year old modern house in the neighborhood of Briarcliff, zoned for LTISD schools.

Included is:
-Lake & Boat Ramp access at Briarcliff Marina
-Community Park with playground and basketball court (1 minute walk)
-Hill Country Views From Balcony
-Large Fenced Backyard
-Acclaimed Lake Travis School District
-Community maintained trails for hiking, biking, walks
-Short drive to Hill Country Galleria & Shopping
-5 minute drive to Pace Bend Park & Camping
-Modern white kitchen with tons of storage and counter space with breakfast bar.
-Open floor plan
-Large windows with energy efficient luxury shades
-Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator Included
-Half Bathroom downstairs for guests
-Large master bedroom and bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower
-Walk-in master closet
-Two bedrooms, bonus room, and 1 full bathroom upstairs
-Large 2 car garage with built in shelving and storage closet

Rent: $2,850 per month
Security Deposit: $2,850
Lease Terms: 12 months
All utilities paid by tenant
$45 application fee
Available 6/1/2020

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy life on the lake!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 313 Cowal Dr S have any available units?
313 Cowal Dr S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Briarcliff, TX.
What amenities does 313 Cowal Dr S have?
Some of 313 Cowal Dr S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 313 Cowal Dr S currently offering any rent specials?
313 Cowal Dr S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 313 Cowal Dr S pet-friendly?
Yes, 313 Cowal Dr S is pet friendly.
Does 313 Cowal Dr S offer parking?
Yes, 313 Cowal Dr S offers parking.
Does 313 Cowal Dr S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 313 Cowal Dr S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 313 Cowal Dr S have a pool?
No, 313 Cowal Dr S does not have a pool.
Does 313 Cowal Dr S have accessible units?
No, 313 Cowal Dr S does not have accessible units.
Does 313 Cowal Dr S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 313 Cowal Dr S has units with dishwashers.
Does 313 Cowal Dr S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 313 Cowal Dr S has units with air conditioning.
