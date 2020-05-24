313 Cowal Dr S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court parking playground garage

Want to live in a family friendly home just a short walk or drive from Lake Travis and Pace Bend Park?



We are offering our 2 year old modern house in the neighborhood of Briarcliff, zoned for LTISD schools.



Included is:

-Lake & Boat Ramp access at Briarcliff Marina

-Community Park with playground and basketball court (1 minute walk)

-Hill Country Views From Balcony

-Large Fenced Backyard

-Acclaimed Lake Travis School District

-Community maintained trails for hiking, biking, walks

-Short drive to Hill Country Galleria & Shopping

-5 minute drive to Pace Bend Park & Camping

-Modern white kitchen with tons of storage and counter space with breakfast bar.

-Open floor plan

-Large windows with energy efficient luxury shades

-Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator Included

-Half Bathroom downstairs for guests

-Large master bedroom and bathroom with Jacuzzi tub and walk-in shower

-Walk-in master closet

-Two bedrooms, bonus room, and 1 full bathroom upstairs

-Large 2 car garage with built in shelving and storage closet



Rent: $2,850 per month

Security Deposit: $2,850

Lease Terms: 12 months

All utilities paid by tenant

$45 application fee

Available 6/1/2020



Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy life on the lake!