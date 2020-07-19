All apartments in Brazoria County
Find more places like 9406 Crystal Bay Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brazoria County, TX
/
9406 Crystal Bay Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9406 Crystal Bay Lane

9406 Crystal Bay Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

9406 Crystal Bay Lane, Brazoria County, TX 77583

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool
hot tub
media room
Come see the stunning 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home, with many beautiful features and a beautiful cul-de-sac. Two master bedrooms downstairs. One is massive and executive style with a 7 foot shower with 3 shower heads. The other is perfect for a nursery or mother-in-law suite. Media room is located downstairs. Large family room w/FP and dark wood flooring. Gorgeous island kitchen w/stainless appl., granite, beautiful tile floors and Breakfast area. Huge formal dining room with a big game room upstairs. 5th bedroom is converted into a gym but can be converted back. Jack and Jill bedroom upstairs. Big patio with deck that has a child safe hot tub along with a huge side yard that is big enough for a large pool. 2 attic and tankless water heater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9406 Crystal Bay Lane have any available units?
9406 Crystal Bay Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brazoria County, TX.
What amenities does 9406 Crystal Bay Lane have?
Some of 9406 Crystal Bay Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9406 Crystal Bay Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9406 Crystal Bay Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9406 Crystal Bay Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9406 Crystal Bay Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brazoria County.
Does 9406 Crystal Bay Lane offer parking?
No, 9406 Crystal Bay Lane does not offer parking.
Does 9406 Crystal Bay Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9406 Crystal Bay Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9406 Crystal Bay Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9406 Crystal Bay Lane has a pool.
Does 9406 Crystal Bay Lane have accessible units?
No, 9406 Crystal Bay Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9406 Crystal Bay Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 9406 Crystal Bay Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9406 Crystal Bay Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 9406 Crystal Bay Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Discovery at Shadow Creek Ranch
2526 Business Center Dr
Pearland, TX 77584
Costa Verde
101 Verde Dr
Clute, TX 77531
Salem Village
3510 E Broadway St
Pearland, TX 77581
The Remington
1010 Magnolia St
Freeport, TX 77541
Brazos Crossing
4501 Brazosport Blvd N
Richwood, TX 77531
Enclave at Marys Creek
2900 Pearland Pkwy
Pearland, TX 77581
Brentwood
510 That Way St
Lake Jackson, TX 77566
Cortland Luxe Shadow Creek
1930 Kingsley Dr
Pearland, TX 77584

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXTexas City, TX
Missouri City, TXHumble, TXStafford, TXRosenberg, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXLake Jackson, TXFreeport, TXClute, TXAlvin, TXDickinson, TXAngleton, TX
Hitchcock, TXRichwood, TXFriendswood, TXNassau Bay, TXManvel, TXRichmond, TXPecan Grove, TXSeabrook, TXLa Porte, TXBay City, TXDeer Park, TXBellaire, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine