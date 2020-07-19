9406 Crystal Bay Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel gym pool

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym game room pool hot tub media room

Come see the stunning 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home, with many beautiful features and a beautiful cul-de-sac. Two master bedrooms downstairs. One is massive and executive style with a 7 foot shower with 3 shower heads. The other is perfect for a nursery or mother-in-law suite. Media room is located downstairs. Large family room w/FP and dark wood flooring. Gorgeous island kitchen w/stainless appl., granite, beautiful tile floors and Breakfast area. Huge formal dining room with a big game room upstairs. 5th bedroom is converted into a gym but can be converted back. Jack and Jill bedroom upstairs. Big patio with deck that has a child safe hot tub along with a huge side yard that is big enough for a large pool. 2 attic and tankless water heater.