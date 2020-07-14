All apartments in Boerne
Boerne, TX
Carrington Place Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

Carrington Place Apartments

825 Johns Rd · (267) 310-0809
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
1/2 Off July and August (July MIs ONLY)
Location

825 Johns Rd, Boerne, TX 78006

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0631 · Avail. now

$889

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

Unit 0634 · Avail. now

$889

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

Unit 0218 · Avail. Aug 21

$889

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 556 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0623 · Avail. Aug 8

$999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0413 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carrington Place Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
on-site laundry
cats allowed
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
Comfort and convenience welcome you home to Carrington Place Apartments in Boerne, Texas. Located in the historical town of Boerne, minutes away from San Antonio on I-10 and surrounded by the wild natural beauty of the Texas Hill Country, our apartment community is ideal for anyone looking to rent an apartment in a great location.

Dedicated to giving you all the comforts of a home, Carrington Place is the number one choice for quality apartment living in Boerne. Choose from our variety of premium one, two, and three-bedroom floor plan options to find the fit that's right for you. Stylish interior finishes like plush wall-to-wall carpeting, plank style flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and private patios will welcome you home every day. Chef inspired kitchens with premium appliances, pantries, and separate dining areas complete the sleek look of your home, while delicate crown molding and soft accents further enhance your apartment living experience.

When it comes to entertainment

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 single/ $65 married
Deposit: $150-$300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
rent: $25/month
Parking Details: Covered lot. Parking is available in any parking lot. Carports are available for a fee through our portal.
Storage Details: Patios/balconies have space in the utility closet for storage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carrington Place Apartments have any available units?
Carrington Place Apartments has 12 units available starting at $889 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Carrington Place Apartments have?
Some of Carrington Place Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carrington Place Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Carrington Place Apartments is offering the following rent specials: 1/2 Off July and August (July MIs ONLY)
Is Carrington Place Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Carrington Place Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Carrington Place Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Carrington Place Apartments offers parking.
Does Carrington Place Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carrington Place Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carrington Place Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Carrington Place Apartments has a pool.
Does Carrington Place Apartments have accessible units?
No, Carrington Place Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Carrington Place Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carrington Place Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Carrington Place Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Carrington Place Apartments has units with air conditioning.
