Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill on-site laundry cats allowed 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance carport coffee bar e-payments guest parking lobby online portal

Comfort and convenience welcome you home to Carrington Place Apartments in Boerne, Texas. Located in the historical town of Boerne, minutes away from San Antonio on I-10 and surrounded by the wild natural beauty of the Texas Hill Country, our apartment community is ideal for anyone looking to rent an apartment in a great location.



Dedicated to giving you all the comforts of a home, Carrington Place is the number one choice for quality apartment living in Boerne. Choose from our variety of premium one, two, and three-bedroom floor plan options to find the fit that's right for you. Stylish interior finishes like plush wall-to-wall carpeting, plank style flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and private patios will welcome you home every day. Chef inspired kitchens with premium appliances, pantries, and separate dining areas complete the sleek look of your home, while delicate crown molding and soft accents further enhance your apartment living experience.



When it comes to entertainment