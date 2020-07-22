All apartments in Boerne
Last updated April 30 2020 at 3:54 AM

116 Rocky Path

116 Rocky Path · No Longer Available
Location

116 Rocky Path, Boerne, TX 78006

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Tired of stairs? Looking for a Master down? Look no further- this beauty has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms in a single story home at Herff Ranch in Boerne. Walking distance to elementary and high school. Close to city parks, farmers market, biking trails. Community boasts a great pool, sports court, walking paths, etc. Wonderful family friendly neighborhood! Wooden privacy fence around back yard. Single story homes in this neighborhood do not last long! http://mls.shoot2sell.net/116-rocky-path-boerne-tx

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Rocky Path have any available units?
116 Rocky Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Boerne, TX.
Is 116 Rocky Path currently offering any rent specials?
116 Rocky Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Rocky Path pet-friendly?
No, 116 Rocky Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boerne.
Does 116 Rocky Path offer parking?
Yes, 116 Rocky Path offers parking.
Does 116 Rocky Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 116 Rocky Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Rocky Path have a pool?
Yes, 116 Rocky Path has a pool.
Does 116 Rocky Path have accessible units?
No, 116 Rocky Path does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Rocky Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 116 Rocky Path does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Rocky Path have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Rocky Path does not have units with air conditioning.
