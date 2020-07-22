Amenities

garage pool

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pool garage

Tired of stairs? Looking for a Master down? Look no further- this beauty has 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms in a single story home at Herff Ranch in Boerne. Walking distance to elementary and high school. Close to city parks, farmers market, biking trails. Community boasts a great pool, sports court, walking paths, etc. Wonderful family friendly neighborhood! Wooden privacy fence around back yard. Single story homes in this neighborhood do not last long! http://mls.shoot2sell.net/116-rocky-path-boerne-tx