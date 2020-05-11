All apartments in Blue Mound
1673 Continental Drive
Last updated May 11 2020 at 4:17 AM

1673 Continental Drive

1673 Continental Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1673 Continental Drive, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
on-site laundry
parking
**APPLY TODAY** Beautiful fully renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home located in Blue Mound. This home is the perfect home for anyone who loves natural light and entertaining family. All four bedrooms have large closets, ceiling fans and wood flooring throughout. Appliances such as microwave, dish washer, and oven/stove range all included and are brand new. Home has spacious backyard front year and 2 car carport. Section 8 Accepted.

Ready for move in early May! This house won't last! Contact us today to learn how you can make this your dream home! Pets accepted with additional pet fee. Very close to schools, grocery stores and lots of restaurants. Zoned for Eagle Mountain- Saginaw ISD. Elementary school is one block away!

Please apply at www.opulentrealty.org. $25 application fee per adult applying. All applicants above the age of 18 must also fill out their own application. Please call or text 469-701-0621 with any questions.

Deposit is $1500
Pet fee $35/per pet monthly fee.

EXTRA- 750 sqft storage room available for rent on other side of the property fence for $300/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

