1673 Continental Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 carport on-site laundry parking

**APPLY TODAY** Beautiful fully renovated 4 Bedroom, 2 bath home located in Blue Mound. This home is the perfect home for anyone who loves natural light and entertaining family. All four bedrooms have large closets, ceiling fans and wood flooring throughout. Appliances such as microwave, dish washer, and oven/stove range all included and are brand new. Home has spacious backyard front year and 2 car carport. Section 8 Accepted.



Ready for move in early May! This house won't last! Contact us today to learn how you can make this your dream home! Pets accepted with additional pet fee. Very close to schools, grocery stores and lots of restaurants. Zoned for Eagle Mountain- Saginaw ISD. Elementary school is one block away!



Please apply at www.opulentrealty.org. $25 application fee per adult applying. All applicants above the age of 18 must also fill out their own application. Please call or text 469-701-0621 with any questions.



Deposit is $1500

Pet fee $35/per pet monthly fee.



EXTRA- 750 sqft storage room available for rent on other side of the property fence for $300/month.