10116 Warberry Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82c968607e ---- Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Brick House with upgrades galore. You walk into an open concept floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, new carpet in the bedrooms, Chefs kitchen to include: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern light fixtures, center granite island. This property includes both media room and office. This gorgeous property is located 2 miles from the community pool and clubhouse! A Must See Property!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $2,350.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Admin Fee: $300.00