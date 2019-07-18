All apartments in Blue Mound
Find more places like 10116 Warberry Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Blue Mound, TX
/
10116 Warberry Trail
Last updated July 18 2019 at 5:08 AM

10116 Warberry Trail

10116 Warberry Trl · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

10116 Warberry Trl, Blue Mound, TX 76131

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/82c968607e ---- Immaculate 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom Brick House with upgrades galore. You walk into an open concept floor plan with gleaming hardwood floors, new carpet in the bedrooms, Chefs kitchen to include: stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, modern light fixtures, center granite island. This property includes both media room and office. This gorgeous property is located 2 miles from the community pool and clubhouse! A Must See Property!!! To schedule a viewing, please visit www.allcountygroup.com under Available Rentals and choose the green Schedule a Showing button on the property you would like to see. Call All County Office (817) 567-2500. Security Deposit: $2,350.00 Pet Fee: $300 NRF pet fee for the first pet, and $150.00 NRF for the 2nd due at lease signing. $25 monthly pet fee per animal. Admin Fee: $300.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10116 Warberry Trail have any available units?
10116 Warberry Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Blue Mound, TX.
What amenities does 10116 Warberry Trail have?
Some of 10116 Warberry Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10116 Warberry Trail currently offering any rent specials?
10116 Warberry Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10116 Warberry Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 10116 Warberry Trail is pet friendly.
Does 10116 Warberry Trail offer parking?
No, 10116 Warberry Trail does not offer parking.
Does 10116 Warberry Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10116 Warberry Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10116 Warberry Trail have a pool?
Yes, 10116 Warberry Trail has a pool.
Does 10116 Warberry Trail have accessible units?
No, 10116 Warberry Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 10116 Warberry Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 10116 Warberry Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10116 Warberry Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10116 Warberry Trail has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSaginaw, TXHaltom City, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXKeller, TXRichland Hills, TXWestworth Village, TX
White Settlement, TXHurst, TXSouthlake, TXBenbrook, TXRoanoke, TXFlower Mound, TXAzle, TXMansfield, TXBurleson, TXAledo, TXWeatherford, TXWillow Park, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District