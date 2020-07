Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher carpet extra storage ice maker microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park gym parking garage trash valet accessible pool bbq/grill coffee bar fire pit pool table

Aura Benbrook will be a 301-unit, Class A development located in Benbrook, a suburb of Fort Worth, Texas. Situated on more than 17 lush acres, the community lies just moments from outdoor offerings, including public parks, stables, Edwards Ranch and Tovolo Park. Aura Benbrook also offers a close proximity to premier entertainment hubs, such as Waterside, Downtown Fort Worth, the West 7th Street District, Sundance Square, Montgomery Plaza, University Park Village, Hulen Mall and Westbend. Residents will enjoy convenient connectivity via Interstate 20 and the Chisholm Trail Parkway, providing easy access to major employers in the Fort Worth Central Business District, Medical District and the Fort Worth Independent School District.



Floor plans will include one-, two- and three-bedroom options with luxury finishes and features, including stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, designer backsplash, wood-style flooring and balconies. Residents will experience a wide range of commun